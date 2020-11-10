India will be a major market for 5G: MediaTek CEO

Left Menu
Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek on Tuesday said there is still time for 5G to take off in India but the country will be a major market for the new technology. We understand some major Indian operators are considering building 5G phones...there will probably be some time before India becomes a large market for 5G technology," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:31 IST
Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek on Tuesday said there is still time for 5G to take off in India but the country will be a major market for the new technology. The company has launched its new Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset to bring advanced 5G capabilities and experiences to the mass market. MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai said the company is supplying a large number of chipsets to phones that are shipped in the Indian market. "We are shipping a lot of chips, which then would be packed in the smartphones shipped to India market. Mostly it's right now 4G or 3G. We understand some major Indian operators are considering building 5G phones...there will probably be some time before India becomes a large market for 5G technology," he said. He, however, noted that India will be a major market for 5G services. "There is of course no doubt in our mind that India will be a major user of 5G phones and technology. We certainly will work very closely with our customers to fulfil the demand in India in the coming years," he said. In September, MediaTek had said it is geared up to cash in on the 5G wave in India with its portfolio of solutions as and when the high-speed communications services are rolled out in the country. The company had also announced a collaboration with VVDN Technologies, under which smart devices powered by MediaTek are to be rolled out in India in the fourth quarter of 2020. While the spectrum is yet to be auctioned in India, a number of handset vendors have launched 5G-enabled devices, with more such launches expected in the coming months. MediaTek powers over 1.5 billion devices a year, including smartphones, automobiles, surveillance cameras, voice-assisted devices, audio systems, tablets and smart TVs. On the new Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset, the company said the expanded portfolio will help bring the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier. The Dimensity 700 has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, advanced camera capabilities like night shot enhancements and multiple voice assistant support, all in a super power-efficient design, it added. The company has also unveiled its MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for the next generation of Chromebooks.

