Lenovo launches two gaming monitors with IPS display, AMD FreeSync Premium

Lenovo today announced two new 27-inch gaming monitors, the Lenovo G27q-20 and Lenovo G27-20, featuring In-Plane Switching (IPS) display panels and AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

The Lenovo G27q-20 gaming monitor carries a price tag of USD299.99 (approx. Rs 22,300) whereas the Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor will start at USD239.99 (approx. Rs 18,000). Both the monitors are expected to be available starting in January 2021 in a single Raven Black color.

Features

Both gaming monitors come with a redesigned V-shaped base with teal LED accent lighting and near-edgeless borders on three sides. Both monitors feature up to 400 nits of brightness, 99 percent sRGB color gamut, and are certified by TUV Rheinland to be flicker-free and reduce harmful blue light.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo G27q-20 features a 27-inch QHD IPS display with 2560 X 1440-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It supports up to 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium technology. On the other hand, the Lenovo G27-20 boasts a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution and offers up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Both the monitors offer 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) and 3ms response time. Additional features include High Dynamic Range (HDR) decoding functionality and Lenovo Artery software that lets gamers instantly and effortlessly adjust monitor's settings including the screen brightness, contrasts and colors.

Connectivity options include- 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x DisplayPort (DP) 1.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack.