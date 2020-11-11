Left Menu
Development News Edition

MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm SoC launched to bring advanced 5G capabilities

As for connectivity, the Dimensity 700 chipset features 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) that enables faster average speeds, over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer. With 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), users can access the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive VoNR services from either connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:00 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm SoC launched to bring advanced 5G capabilities
Image Credit: MediaTek

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday introduced the new Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset based on a 7nm process technology which is up to 28% more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process. With this latest chipset, the company aims to bring advanced 5G capabilities and experiences to the mass market.

The Dimensity 700 SoC's octa-core CPU packs two Arm Cortex-A76 Big cores operating up to 2.2GHz, LPDDR4X memory up to 2,133MHz and fast UFS 2.2 2-lane storage enabling 1GB/s data streaming, 4X faster than typical mainstream smartphones with eMMC.

The new chipset supports high-resolution FHD+ displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 64MP main camera sensors along with AI-camera enhancements. It supports multiple voice assistants including from Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent.

As for connectivity, the Dimensity 700 chipset features 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) that enables faster average speeds, over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer. With 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), users can access the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive VoNR services from either connection.

It also features MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology that delivers advanced power-saving technologies including UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX to improve battery life.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said, "With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we're bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so more people can enjoy 5G experiences. The Dimensity 700 has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, advanced camera capabilities like the night shot enhancements and multiple voice assistant support, all in a super power-efficient design."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Govt needs to define COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has ...

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

Plasma jets may kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces such as metal, leather, and plastic in as a little as 30 seconds, according to a study which suggests that plasma could promise a significant breakthrough in the fight against the sprea...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to dip after vaccine news rally

The SP 500 was set to open lower on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefitted most from the pan...

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trumps most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020