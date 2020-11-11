MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm SoC launched to bring advanced 5G capabilities

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday introduced the new Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset based on a 7nm process technology which is up to 28% more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process. With this latest chipset, the company aims to bring advanced 5G capabilities and experiences to the mass market.

The Dimensity 700 SoC's octa-core CPU packs two Arm Cortex-A76 Big cores operating up to 2.2GHz, LPDDR4X memory up to 2,133MHz and fast UFS 2.2 2-lane storage enabling 1GB/s data streaming, 4X faster than typical mainstream smartphones with eMMC.

The new chipset supports high-resolution FHD+ displays with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 64MP main camera sensors along with AI-camera enhancements. It supports multiple voice assistants including from Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent.

As for connectivity, the Dimensity 700 chipset features 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) that enables faster average speeds, over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer. With 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), users can access the fastest speeds and 5G-exclusive VoNR services from either connection.

It also features MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology that delivers advanced power-saving technologies including UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX to improve battery life.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit said, "With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we're bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so more people can enjoy 5G experiences. The Dimensity 700 has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, advanced camera capabilities like the night shot enhancements and multiple voice assistant support, all in a super power-efficient design."