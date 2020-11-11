Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU-UK trade talks set to go past mid-November deadline - sources

Britain and the European Union are likely to miss their mid-November deadline to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with talks in London to break a deadlock expected to run through the end of this week, sources on both sides told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:05 IST
EU-UK trade talks set to go past mid-November deadline - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain and the European Union are likely to miss their mid-November deadline to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with talks in London to break a deadlock expected to run through the end of this week, sources on both sides told Reuters on Wednesday. Britain left the bloc last January. A status quo transition period expires at the end of the year, and talks on trade rules from the start of 2021 have yet to yield a breakthrough.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states in Brussels will not be updated on the talks at a regular meeting on Wednesday and the issue is now tentatively pencilled in for their meeting on Nov. 18, a senior EU diplomat said. The pound wobbled against the U.S. dollar on the news that talks might go beyond the mid-month deadline.

However, in a sign that the estranged allies are still pushing for an agreement, EU sources said they now expect negotiators to come up with an agreed text in the middle of next week, unless talks collapse or there is a breakthrough earlier. "The real cut-off point is late next week," said one EU diplomat who follows Brexit in EU hub Brussels.

A British source also said the negotiating teams' talks in London were expected to last through the end of this week. Divvying up fishing quotas, ensuring fair competition for companies, including rules on state aid, and agreeing how to settle any trade disputes in the future are the main sticking points that have so far barred an agreement.

Also Read: Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah-Greek govt official

Four people were injured after a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly ...

NEWSMAKER-Biden confidant Antony Blinken expected to get key foreign policy role

Antony Blinken, a veteran diplomat and longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden, is expected to play a senior role as the incoming administration looks to jettison President Donald Trumps America First agenda and restore relations wi...

Swedish c.bank's Ingves says banks should not pay out dividends for the time being

Swedens banks should not pay out dividends until the economic situation in regard to the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday. It is important to be careful, Ingves told reporters. I...

Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the city in view of apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 15,000 a d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020