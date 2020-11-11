MG Motor partners ASDC, Autobot India to provide skilled manpower to automobile industry

Left Menu
The partnership, which is a part of MG's vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility which it has augmented in its product portfolio in India, is a step towards democratising high-end car technologies in the country through online and offline skill development courses for engineering students, MG Motor India said in a release. The eight-module training programme training will focus on skill enhancement, thereby improving employability in the automotive sector while creating skilled manpower to cater to the automotive industry's future requirements.

Updated: 11-11-2020
MG Motor has partnered with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Autobot India to launch Dakshta, a training program specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles, aimed at creating skilled manpower for the automobile industry. The partnership, which is a part of MG's vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility which it has augmented in its product portfolio in India, is a step towards democratising high-end car technologies in the country through online and offline skill development courses for engineering students, MG Motor India said in a release.

The eight-module training programme training will focus on skill enhancement, thereby improving employability in the automotive sector while creating skilled manpower to cater to the automotive industry's future requirements. It will initially focus on online learning during COVID times and later involve case studies and best practice sharing, the release said.

"The Dakshata programme is an initiative that will enable young students develop relevant skills on futuristic technologies and become self-reliant, thereby empowering them for a brighter future and further strengthen the goal of fulfilling a broader vision of Skill India," MG Motor India Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Yash Yadav said. As the technology-cost curve is becoming steeper, more technologies are finding their way into the automotive sector at present.

Be it hybrid technology, or electric vehicles, the automotive industry is evolving at a rapid pace, the company said, adding that the programme's goal is to train ITI and diploma as well as engineering students to fill the supply deficit of the skilled automotive workforce. "We thank MG Motor for collaborating with us for the Dakshata programme, which is part of our shared vision of building a sustainable skilling ecosystem in the automotive industry," ASDC Chairman Nikunj Sanghi said.

The council is a joint initiative of the Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), and Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). Autobot India founder and CEO Ashwini Tiwary said new-age vehicles need to be more technologically advanced, connected and smart, which calls for an entirely new set of skills and knowledge to drive the industry growth and its complete value-chain.

Autobot India provides solutions to automotive industry in e-mobility education, consulting and lab infrastructure..

