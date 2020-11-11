Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's broadcasting ministry to regulate steaming services, online content

India's federal government will regulate content on video streaming platforms including global services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney's Hotstar as part of new rules announced earlier this week.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:57 IST
India's broadcasting ministry to regulate steaming services, online content

India's federal government will regulate content on video streaming platforms including global services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney's Hotstar as part of new rules announced earlier this week. Until now, content on video streaming platforms was not regulated by India's ministry of information and broadcasting. Earlier this year, more than a dozen local and global streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar, had signed a code for self-regulation.

The change was announced in a brief government circular on Tuesday, which did not provide further details. News and current affairs content on online media such as Facebook and Twitter will also come under the new regulatory regime, the government circular said. Online news was not previously regulated.

Netflix declined to comment. Amazon, Hotstar, Twitter and Facebook did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian TV anchor freed on bail after alleged suicide abetment

Indias Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the head of a nationalist TV channel, a week after he was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior decorator, a case the channel blamed on politicians angered by its news c...

India's decentralised but unified mechanism was behind COVID-19 unique response strategy: Vardhan

Indias decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind the unique response strategy for COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on We...

Ircon International Q2 consolidated profit marginally up at Rs 84 cr

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.82 crore in ...

Maharashtra reports 4,907 new COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 17,31,833; 125 deaths push toll to 45,560: state health department.

Maharashtra reports 4,907 new COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 17,31,833 125 deaths push toll to 45,560 state health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020