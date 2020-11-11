Soccer-Draw sees Beijing pip Shanghai SIPG to third place in CSL

Left Menu
Beijing Guoan claimed third place in the Chinese Super League by completing a 3-2 aggregate win over 2018 champions Shanghai SIPG in a playoff on Wednesday, ensuring their participation in next year's Asian Champions League. Alan Carvalho's first half goal extended the lead for Bruno Genesio's side after Beijing had won the first leg 2-1 on Saturday, although an equaliser by Ricardo Lopes two minutes into the second half left the outcome in the balance.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:09 IST
Beijing Guoan claimed third place in the Chinese Super League by completing a 3-2 aggregate win over 2018 champions Shanghai SIPG in a playoff on Wednesday, ensuring their participation in next year’s Asian Champions League.

Alan Carvalho’s first half goal extended the lead for Bruno Genesio’s side after Beijing had won the first leg 2-1 on Saturday, although an equaliser by Ricardo Lopes two minutes into the second half left the outcome in the balance. SIPG’s Hulk hit the post just before the hour mark and Marko Arnautovic was spectacularly denied by goalkeeper Hou Sen in stoppage time as Vitor Pereira’s side sought to level the scores on aggregate, but Shanghai ultimately fell short.

SIPG still retain hopes of qualifying for next year’s continental club championship when they feature in the Chinese FA Cup. The winners of that competition also qualify for the Asian Champions League. Earlier in the day, Wuhan Zall defeated Shijiazhuang Ever Bright thanks to two goals from Jean Kouassi to send Afshin Ghotbi’s side down to China League One next season.

The win means Wuhan will now face Zhejiang Greentown, runners-up in the second tier, to determine the final line-up of China’s top flight next year.

