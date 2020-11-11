Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

According to the Nokia 5G readiness report, 35 percent of telecom operators say that the top objective of their 5G strategy is to improve customer experience. With Nokia's AVA QoE service, CSPs can champion customer experience by enabling faster upload and download speeds for enhanced video streaming and cloud gaming quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST
Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience (QoE) at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers (CSP) to deliver a superior customer experience.

Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Services, Global Services, Nokia, said, "Today, many CSPs are keen to launch new low latency services to their customers. With Nokia's AVA QoE at the Edge, we bring AI to the edge, so CSPs can deliver personalized 5G experiences and guaranteed performance."

The AVA QoE service enables artificial intelligence (AI) to be deployed closer to the customer, allowing real-time automated actions to fix customer issues instantly. It also eases the data burden on CSPs, with an exponential reduction in the volume of user plane data required to feed machine-learning models.

According to the Nokia 5G readiness report, 35 percent of telecom operators say that the top objective of their 5G strategy is to improve customer experience. With Nokia's AVA QoE service, CSPs can champion customer experience by enabling faster upload and download speeds for enhanced video streaming and cloud gaming quality.

Nokia's AVA QoE service will be available for multi-vendor Open RAN (O-RAN) networks, ensuring the different components work in unison with subscribers benefitting from ultra-low latency, reduced jitter and buffering, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly important role in managing this complexity and deliver the Quality of Experience (QoE) that consumers and enterprises demand from mobile broadband applications and latency-sensitive services. Nokia's approach combines centralized AI to generate network-wide insights and pre-trained models with distributed AI for real-time optimization of the RAN," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President of Dell'Oro Group, an independent market analysis and research firm.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Released funds to three DU colleges: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has released to three DU colleges, fully funded by it, the amounts for the two quarters of financial year 2020-21 to enable them to pay salaries of their staff. The amounts w...

Ending statelessness ‘a matter of political will’, says UN refugee agency chief

Marking the sixth anniversary of the IBelong Campaign, aimed at ending statelessness by 2024, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi urged a redoubling of efforts to resolve this affront to humanity in the 21st century.The need is all the more pr...

FACTBOX-U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 27...

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020