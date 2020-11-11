Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience (QoE) at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers (CSP) to deliver a superior customer experience.

Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Services, Global Services, Nokia, said, "Today, many CSPs are keen to launch new low latency services to their customers. With Nokia's AVA QoE at the Edge, we bring AI to the edge, so CSPs can deliver personalized 5G experiences and guaranteed performance."

The AVA QoE service enables artificial intelligence (AI) to be deployed closer to the customer, allowing real-time automated actions to fix customer issues instantly. It also eases the data burden on CSPs, with an exponential reduction in the volume of user plane data required to feed machine-learning models.

According to the Nokia 5G readiness report, 35 percent of telecom operators say that the top objective of their 5G strategy is to improve customer experience. With Nokia's AVA QoE service, CSPs can champion customer experience by enabling faster upload and download speeds for enhanced video streaming and cloud gaming quality.

Nokia's AVA QoE service will be available for multi-vendor Open RAN (O-RAN) networks, ensuring the different components work in unison with subscribers benefitting from ultra-low latency, reduced jitter and buffering, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly important role in managing this complexity and deliver the Quality of Experience (QoE) that consumers and enterprises demand from mobile broadband applications and latency-sensitive services. Nokia's approach combines centralized AI to generate network-wide insights and pre-trained models with distributed AI for real-time optimization of the RAN," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President of Dell'Oro Group, an independent market analysis and research firm.