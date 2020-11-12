Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users to buy more space

Alphabet Inc's Google will start limiting how many high-quality photos users can store on the company's cloud back-up service starting next June, it announced on Wednesday, in a move that could help protect profit margins. "Growing demand for storage" means Google Photos can no longer honor a years-old policy of unlimited capacity for high-quality images, the company said in a blog post.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:24 IST
Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users to buy more space
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google will start limiting how many high-quality photos users can store on the company's cloud back-up service starting next June, it announced on Wednesday, in a move that could help protect profit margins.

"Growing demand for storage" means Google Photos can no longer honor a years-old policy of unlimited capacity for high-quality images, the company said in a blog post. Storage of images, along with files in Google's document editing services, will instead be capped at a combined total of 15 gigabytes. "Original quality" images, or incredibly high-resolution copies, were the only ones to previously count against the limit. Google's plans for additional storage, dubbed Google One, start a $2 a month.

More than 1 billion people use Google Photos each month, but the company estimated fewer than 20% of them will need to upgrade for extra storage in the next three years. Google has faced eroding profits in recent years as it invests heavily in cloud storage systems without experiencing a related increase in revenue. But the company this year has been aiming to close the gap by adjusting perks of its Google One offering to draw more sales.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains with technology stocks back in favor

The Nasdaq led Wall Streets advance on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic r...

Belize votes for new PM with economy hamstrung by pandemic

Belize voted on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country grapples with an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Ba...

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020