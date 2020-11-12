Left Menu
Development News Edition

IBM, AMD ink joint development pact for security, AI offerings

According to Gartner, confidential computing potentially removes the remaining barrier to hybrid cloud adoption for highly regulated businesses or any organisation concerned about unauthorised third-party access to data in use in the public cloud. "The commitment of AMD to technological innovation aligns with our mission to develop and accelerate the adoption of the hybrid cloud to help connect, secure and power our digital world," IBM Research Director Dario Gil said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:29 IST
IBM, AMD ink joint development pact for security, AI offerings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tech giants IBM and AMD have announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings of both the companies. The joint development agreement will expand this vision by building upon open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures to drive 'confidential computing' in hybrid cloud environments, a statement said.

This will also support a broad range of accelerators across high-performance computing (HPC), and enterprise-critical capabilities such as virtualisation and encryption, it added. Confidential computing protects data while it is being processed. According to Gartner, confidential computing potentially removes the remaining barrier to hybrid cloud adoption for highly regulated businesses or any organisation concerned about unauthorised third-party access to data in use in the public cloud.

"The commitment of AMD to technological innovation aligns with our mission to develop and accelerate the adoption of the hybrid cloud to help connect, secure and power our digital world," IBM Research Director Dario Gil said. IBM is focused on giving clients choice, agility and security in its hybrid cloud offerings through advanced research, development and scaling of new technologies, Gil added.

"This agreement between AMD and IBM aligns well with our long-standing commitment to collaborating with leaders in the industry. AMD is excited to extend our work with IBM on AI, accelerating data centre workloads, and improving security across the cloud," AMD executive vice president and CTO Mark Papermaster said. For many companies, securing highly sensitive data still remains a challenge: cybersecurity is currently the top barrier for adoption as well as the top criteria for selection of cloud providers, according to data from IBM's Institute for Business Value.

Confidential computing capability helps prevent would-be attackers and bad actors from accessing confidential information, even in the event of a break-in. Confidential Computing for hybrid cloud unlocks new potential for enterprise adoption of hybrid cloud computing, especially in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and insurance, the statement said. Engagement between AMD and IBM researchers on joint development activities under the agreement is now underway, it added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IRB Infra posts consolidated net loss of Rs 20 cr in Q2

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd IRB on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 200 crore in the correspondin...

Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 571; 13 more die

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Thane district reached 2,17,465, after 571 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Wednesday, the district also reported 13 casua...

Asset Forfeiture Unit granted R19million forfeiture order against assets

The High Court in the Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit AFU of the NPA a final forfeiture order of about R19 million against assets that were the proceeds of tender fraud.In a statement, the National ...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020