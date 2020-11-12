Left Menu
Exynos 1080: Samsung's mid-range 5G chipset arrives to power next-gen devices

The Exynos 1080 processor supports HDR10+ and refresh rates of up to 144Hz in Full HD+ and 90Hz in WQHD+. As for the cameras, it supports resolutions of up to 200MP and up to six individual camera sensors. It supports 4K video shooting at 60fps and true 10-bit recording.

Updated: 12-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:22 IST
Samsung has finally unveiled its mid-range 5G chipset, the Exynos 1080, that will empower a new generation of mobile experiences. The Exynos 1080 is the first chipset based on Samsung's 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.

Based on the tri-cluster architecture, the Exynos 1080 octa-core CPU features one Arm Cortex A78 core optimized for peak performance (2.8GHz), three Cortex A78 cores for balanced processing (2.6GHz), and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz for efficiency.

The processor incorporates Arm's second-generation Valhall architecture-based Mali G78 MP10 GPU to level up gaming sessions. It supports LPDDR5 / LPDDR4x RAM and UFS v3.1 storage.

The Exynos 1080 processor supports HDR10+ and refresh rates of up to 144Hz in Full HD+ and 90Hz in WQHD+. As for the cameras, it supports resolutions of up to 200MP and up to six individual camera sensors. It supports 4K video shooting at 60fps and true 10-bit recording.

On the connectivity front, the Exynos 1080 chipset comes with an integrated 5G modem and supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz, enabling downlink speeds of up to 5.1Gbps on the latter. The processor supports FM radio, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

Smartphones powered by the Exynos 1080 5G Mobile Processor are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung confirmed that Vivo will be the first to adopt the new processor in 2021.

