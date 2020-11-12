Left Menu
Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Back in August, Instagram introduced the Reels feature that allows users to discover, record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on the platform. Now, the company is rolling out a Reels tab that will make it easier for users to discover, create and share their creativity with the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:28 IST
Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to the home screen design, giving it a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.

Commenting on this development, Instagram said, "This year, with the pandemic and much of the world sheltering in place, we've seen an explosion in short, entertaining videos on Instagram. We've also seen an incredible amount of shopping move online, with more and more people buying online and young people looking to their favorite creators for recommendations on what to buy."

On the other hand, the Shop tab will make it easier to connect with brands and creators and discover the latest trends. It will provide personalized recommendations, preview for exclusive launches, editors' pick curated by @shop channel, shoppable videos and more options to discover and buy products on Instagram and support small businesses.

"We don't take these changes lightly we haven't updated Instagram's home screen in a big way for quite a while. We're excited about the new design and believe it gives the app a much-needed refresh while staying true to our core value of simplicity. We'll continue listening to your feedback so we can keep improving Instagram for you," the Facebook-owned platform wrote in a blog post.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Ethiopia claims big advance in Tigray, suffering worsens

Ethiopias military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities during a week of fighting that threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa. Air strikes an...

French PM says too early to loosen COVID lockdown

Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing of a second COVID-19 lockdown in France for at least two weeks, with the number of people in hospital infected by the coronavirus now higher than at the peak of the first wave.Castex ...

Amnesty says scores of civilians massacred in Ethiopia's Tigray

Scores and probably hundreds of people were stabbed or hacked to death in an area of Ethiopias Tigray region two days ago, rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday.We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilian...

Coronavirus infections surge in Italian jails - guards' union

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Italian jails, a prison guard union said on Thursday, urging the government to do more to contain the outbreak.On Nov. 8, 1,265 guards and prisoners tested positive for the new coronavirus, almost four ...
