Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to the home screen design, giving it a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.

Commenting on this development, Instagram said, "This year, with the pandemic and much of the world sheltering in place, we've seen an explosion in short, entertaining videos on Instagram. We've also seen an incredible amount of shopping move online, with more and more people buying online and young people looking to their favorite creators for recommendations on what to buy."

Back in August, Instagram introduced the Reels feature that allows users to discover, record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on the platform. Now, the company is rolling out a Reels tab that will make it easier for users to discover, create and share their creativity with the world.

On the other hand, the Shop tab will make it easier to connect with brands and creators and discover the latest trends. It will provide personalized recommendations, preview for exclusive launches, editors' pick curated by @shop channel, shoppable videos and more options to discover and buy products on Instagram and support small businesses.

"We don't take these changes lightly we haven't updated Instagram's home screen in a big way for quite a while. We're excited about the new design and believe it gives the app a much-needed refresh while staying true to our core value of simplicity. We'll continue listening to your feedback so we can keep improving Instagram for you," the Facebook-owned platform wrote in a blog post.