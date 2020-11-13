(Update: Design revealed) Redmi Note 10 4G appears on TENAA; boasts 6.53-inch display, 6000mAh battery

The rumored Redmi Note 10 4G variant with model number M2010J19SC has appeared on the TENAA certification website, confirming the key specifications of the device.

According to the TENAA listing, the alleged Redmi Note 10 4G will feature a 6.53-inch display and backed by a 6,000mAh battery (5,900mAh. The device measures 162.29 x 77.24 x 9.6mm and will come with dual-SIM support.

Meanwhile, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2010J19SI, said to be the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10 4G, was spotted on Geekbench. A screenshot of the listing was shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) on Twitter.

Redmi Note 9 4G (China) listed on TENNA Certification and Redmi Note 10 for India model no. (M2010J19SI) spotted on Geekbench.6.53" display5900mAh BatterySnapdragon 662 SoC6GB RAM9.6 mm thicknessAndroid 10 pic.twitter.com/MFHrfsblCu — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) November 13, 2020

The Geekbench listing shows that the device will come with a 6.53-inch display and, under the hood, the device will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 10 4G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and run the Android 10 operating system.

A fresh leak by popular tipster Digital Chat Station has provided additional details about the rumored device. The Redmi Note 10 4G is said to come with an LCD panel and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Other details include- 48MP triple camera system, a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

Update: The TENAA listing has revealed the design of the Redmi Note 10 4G (h/t: @stufflistings). The device will have a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.