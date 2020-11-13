Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:33 IST
Salesforce Launches #Journey2Salesforce Upskilling Program in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India⦁ #Journey2Salesforce is an upskilling program that will help people to start their career in the Salesforce ecosystem ⦁ This online and free program will provide mentorship and connect individuals to potential employersSalesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the launch of the #Journey2Salesforce program, a free online learning journey for non-Salesforce professionals in India to learn the skills to help them start their careers in the Salesforce ecosystem. This program leverages Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, to empower individuals to learn in-demand skills and earn resume-worthy credentials for the jobs of today and tomorrow. According to IDC, the Salesforce ecosystem will create over 548,400 direct jobs in India, by 2024. The #Journey2Salesforce program supports this growth by providing participants with mentorship opportunities through access to Trailhead's Trailblazer Community of Salesforce customers, partners, product specialists and employees. On completion, participants may have the opportunity to be connected with potential employers for employment opportunities. The self-paced program has content curated based on feedback from employers and partners. It encourages people to register anytime and finish at their own pace. The program currently has 20,000 aspirants registered from all over India. Comments on the news:Christophe Coenraets, VP of Developer Relations, Salesforce, said, "The workplace is evolving, how we equip ourselves for the changing world will determine our success both as an economy and society. Our objective is to empower individuals everywhere to learn the skills needed to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution. From career transformations to career re-entries, more than 2.5 million learners have skilled up on Trailhead. India is one of our fastest growing ecosystem of Trailblazers and #Journey2Salesforce is your pathway to the Salesforce ecosystem." Sonam Meshram, Salesforce Developer, SatrangTechnologies, said, "#Journey2Salesforce has been the reason why I started my career in the Salesforce ecosystem. For me personally, it has been life changing, it has helped my stay relevant in the industry by being an amazing learning experience. The best part about the program is its ability to be unique and simple at the same time. I would encourage anyone looking to kick start their career in the Salesforce ecosystem, or looking for a career transformation to register and blaze their trail to success." About SalesforceSalesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com. PWRPWR

