Realme X7 series India launch set for 2021

The 5G-enabled Realme X7 series will arrive in India in 2021, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

The series comprising Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro was introduced in China back in September 2020 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

We were the first to introduce 5G smartphones in India with #realmeX50Pro. Now our plan is to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of #realmeX7 series & then bring it to more devices. #DareToLeap with us as #realme gets ready to be the 5G leader. — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) November 13, 2020

Realme X7: Specifications

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor along with Mali-G57 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 boasts a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro boasts a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write.

As for the cameras, the device has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in 35 minutes.