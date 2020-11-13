Left Menu
Realme X7 series India launch set for 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:40 IST
The 5G-enabled Realme X7 series will arrive in India in 2021, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

The series comprising Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro was introduced in China back in September 2020 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Realme X7: Specifications

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor along with Mali-G57 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 boasts a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro boasts a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write.

As for the cameras, the device has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology that fully charges the phone in 35 minutes.

