Left Menu
Development News Edition

GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 01:36 IST
GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

General Motors Co said on Friday it was recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries. The recall is for 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem Ltd's Ochang, Korea facility.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended. GM said the vehicles pose a fire risk when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair.

NHTSA said in a consumer alert on Friday that Bolt owners "should park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire." The recall includes 50,932 U.S. Bolt vehicles.

Jesse Ortega, executive chief engineer for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, told reporters on a conference call that GM did not believe the problem was in all the recalled cars but felt it "prudent" to limit the state of charge in all cars as a precaution. "We're working together around the clock to deploy a final remedy as soon as possible after the first of the year," Ortega said.

Smoke inhalation injuries were reported in a March 2019 incident in Belmont, Massachusetts. A Bolt caught fire in the driveway and the owner said strong fumes permeated the home during a three-hour fire requiring professional cleaning. The owners also reported they suffered headaches from contact with the smoke. Dealerships will update the vehicle's battery software beginning next week.

Other electric vehicles have faced fire risk recalls. Last month, Hyundai Motor Co issued a recall for about 75,000 Kona EVs worldwide because of a possible short circuit due to what may be faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Major police operation underway near Montreal downtown

Police cordoned off an area near downtown Montreal on Friday amid media reports of a hostage situation and asked people to stay away.There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

With cities and states across the United States reimposing restrictions to tame surges in coronavirus infections, a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday there were no plans for nationwide lockdowns next year.DEATHS AND...

Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia

Kosovos acting president accused the European Union on Friday of not treating Kosovo on an equal footing with neighbouring Serbia in the negotiations to normalise ties between the former war foes. Vjosa Osmani, the second female head of sta...

Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration

The Trump Administration will take key steps to finalize a sale of oil drilling leases in the sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ANWR in Alaska just before Democrat Joseph Biden becomes president, a government spokeswoman confirmed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020