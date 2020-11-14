Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police evacuating Ubisoft's Montreal office building in ongoing operation

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisoft's Montreal offices amid news media reports of a possible hostage situation, and asked people to stay away.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:46 IST
Police evacuating Ubisoft's Montreal office building in ongoing operation

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisoft's Montreal offices amid news media reports of a possible hostage situation, and asked people to stay away. "No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building," Montreal's police force posted on its official Twitter account, after announcing an ongoing operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and St. Viateur Street.

Officers were sent to the location after a 911 emergency call, an earlier tweet from police said, adding that no injuries had been reported. The center of the operation is the building that houses Ubisoft's Montreal offices, among other companies.

"We are aware of the situation and we are working closely with Montreal authorities," Ubisoft spokeswoman Heather Steele said in an email to Reuters. Aerial footage taken by the Quebec French-news chain LCN showed people gathered on the rooftop terrace of the building, along with heavy objects left at the door to block it.

A Ubisoft employee, Eric Pope, tweeted a screen grab from LCN's footage of people gathered on a rooftop. "This is insane. This is my team on the roof," Pope wrote in the tweet. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a senior community developer at Ubisoft Montreal. Pope did not respond to a request for comment.

A Ubisoft employee told CTV News station in Canada that employees at the office were instructed via a company memo to hide in an area that locks and to keep quiet. Police officers in combat gear, as well as armored vehicles and ambulances, surrounded the red brick building in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood north of downtown.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Before Biden inauguration, 70,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make controlling the coronavirus a top priority and is likely to push for mask wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus to keep businesses and workers afloat.But in the two months until inaugur...

Italy extends partial lockdown as Naples hospitals struggle

The regions of Italy that include the cities of Naples and Florence were declared coronavirus red zones Friday, the latest signals of the dire condition of Italian hospitals struggling with a surge of new admissions. The director of the Nat...

Police evacuating Ubisoft's Montreal office building in ongoing operation

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisofts Montreal offices amid conflicting media reports that a possible hostage taking situation was underway, but was later reported to potentially be a hoax. No ...

White supremacist sentenced to 2 years in bomb plot case

A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Conor Climo, 24, apologised before U.S. District...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020