OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T, in India with Europe and North America to shortly follow, the company announced on its official forum on Friday.

The latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 OTA update brings several fixes including for NFC, status bar and network interruption while playing games. It brings improvements for system power consumption, mis-touch prevention, imaging effect in the camera and mobile network connection, among others.

The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will take place in a few days after OnePlus ensures that the update does not have any critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 OTA update for the OnePlus 8T:

System

Optimized the call stability

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Camera

Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability

Network