OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 07:08 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T, in India with Europe and North America to shortly follow, the company announced on its official forum on Friday.
The latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 OTA update brings several fixes including for NFC, status bar and network interruption while playing games. It brings improvements for system power consumption, mis-touch prevention, imaging effect in the camera and mobile network connection, among others.
The OTA is incremental in nature, meaning it will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will take place in a few days after OnePlus ensures that the update does not have any critical bugs.
Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 OTA update for the OnePlus 8T:
System
- Optimized the call stability
- Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
- Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience
- Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
- Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
- Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode
- Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability
Camera
- Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
- Improved camera stability
Network
- Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
- Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games
