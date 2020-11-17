Left Menu
Realme files patents for two new smartphones

17-11-2020
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Chinese phone maker Realme has filed patents for two new smartphones. As shown in the patent images shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), one of the smartphones features a left-aligned punch-hole design for the selfie camera and a circular quad-camera module at the back.

Further, the patent images suggest that the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the screen and the device does not have a headphone jack.

Another patent filed by the company is for a smartphone with no visible front camera which suggests that the device will either adopt an under-display front camera or a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, the phone features a rectangular camera module, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Realme X7 series, and it also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

