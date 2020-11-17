Left Menu
Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 teased to launch in India on November 26

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:19 IST
Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 teased to launch in India on November 26

The Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 budgets phones will be officially landing in India on November 26, as per a teaser shared by the company via its official Twitter handle.

The devices made their global debut in Europe back in September 2020 and now they are heading towards India. Both devices are now listed on Nokia's official India website.

In the European market, the Nokia 2.4 is priced starting at EUR 119 (approx. Rs 10,500) for the 2GB+32GB storage option and is available in three color options- Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.4 is offered in Fjord, Dusk, Charcoal color options and in two memory configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB with prices starting at EUR159 (approx. Rs 14,000).

Specifications and features

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The device is backed by a 4000mAh two-day battery and boots Android 10. Additionally, Nokia promises three years of security updates and two years of software upgrades.

For photography, the Nokia 3.4 has a circular camera module featuring a 13MP main shooter, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity option onboard the Nokia 3.4 include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio receiver, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The processor is paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone packs a 4,500mAh AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that is claimed to last up to two days.

As for the cameras, you get a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options onboard the Nokia 2.4 include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, Micro USB port, FM radio and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

