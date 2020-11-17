Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffy killed in training incident

One of Dubai's "jetmen", whose flights over the world's tallest building and alongside a jumbo jet with engines strapped to his back wowed watchers online, died on Tuesday while training in the deserts of this Arabian sheikhdom, his organisation said.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:24 IST
Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffy killed in training incident

One of Dubai's "jetmen", whose flights over the world's tallest building and alongside a jumbo jet with engines strapped to his back wowed watchers online, died on Tuesday while training in the deserts of this Arabian sheikhdom, his organisation said. Vincent Reffet, 36, of Annecy, France, was killed during the training, Jetman Dubai said in a statement. The organization did not elaborate, though it said it was “working closely with all relevant authorities”.

“Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team,” its statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.” Dubai police did not immediately acknowledge the incident. The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority, which investigates all aviation incidents in this federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday night. Reffet had BASE-jumped off the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 metres (2,716 feet) in Dubai, setting a world record. BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. He earlier earned gold medals while competing as a free-flying skydiver on a team and competed as an extreme athlete sponsored by Red Bull. The thrills were in his blood as his parents also were skydivers.

“I believe that if you dream big and if you love what you do everything is possible," Reffet was quoted as saying. But the general public in Dubai came to know Reffet as part of “Jetman Dubai.” The organisation, founded by Swiss adventurer Yves Rossy, sees its athletes zip across the sky with a four-engine, carbon-Kevlar wing strapped to their backs. The wings can fly 50 kilometres (30 miles), have a maximum speed of over 400 kph (248 mph) and can reach an altitude of 6,100 metres (20,000 feet).

Under the brand of XDubai, which is associated with the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the jetmen have flown past the Burj Khalifa and other sites around the city-state. Famously in 2015, Reffet and Rossy flew alongside an Emirates Airbus A380 double-decker jetliner over Dubai. “It's the sensation of freedom. Already, you know, when I am skydiving, I have like this feeling of freedom I can like pretty much go where I want but always going down,” Reffet told The Associated Press in 2015. “With this machine...I can fly like a bird.”

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record

Bitcoin on Tuesday soared to its highest level since December 2017 as the assets perceived quality as a hedge against inflation and expectations of mainstream acceptance lured institutional and retail demand. The largest cryptocurrency in t...

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

Trump cuts troop levels in Afghanistan but stops short of full withdrawal

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of the complete withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by C...

TMC MLA says reins of party not in Mamata's hands any more

Speculations over Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswamis imminent exit from the party gained momentum on Tuesday after he alleged in a social media post that the reins of the TMC are not in the hands of Mamata Banerjee any more and he cannot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020