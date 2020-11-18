Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put digital technology to work ‘for those who need it most’: UN Secretary-General

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of digital technologies and the benefits of connectivity, it has also exacerbated inequalities, including basic online access, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday in a video message to the closing session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF).

UN News | Updated: 18-11-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 03:27 IST
Put digital technology to work ‘for those who need it most’: UN Secretary-General

Due to the digital divide, nearly half the world’s citizens are denied opportunities to study, communicate, shop, work and participate in much of modern life, he said, with close to half a billion students – including at least 11 million girls – affected by school closures.

Meanwhile, disinformation about COVID-19 spread online has put health and lives at risk.

A true equalizer

The Secretary-General welcomed the Forum’s focus on digital inclusion, which he described as essential to building strong recovery from the pandemic.

“We urgently need to address the growing digital gender gap and put digital technology to work for those who need it most: the vulnerable, the marginalized, those living in poverty, and people suffering from discrimination of all kinds,” he said.

Mr. Guterres stressed that the pursuit of inclusion must also focus on how to make the best use of digital data for the public good.

“Together, as we seek to build a strong recovery from the pandemic, we can reduce the harmful aspects of digital technology, and unleash its power as a true equalizer and enabler”, he said.

“I urge all governments to make sure that your response and recovery plans include increasing digital connectivity in a way that is affordable, safe and inclusive.”

Connect, respect, protect

The IGF was established in 2006, bringing together representatives from governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and the technical community.

Many are already working closely with the UN to connect, respect and protect all people online, in line with the Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, released in June.

More than 6,000 people from 173 countries took part in this year’s virtual Forum, marking a record level of participation.

“COVID-19 has caused loss of life, brought untold hardship and uncertainties to people around the world. At the same time however, it has shone a spotlight on the possibilities of the new normal, which is more digital than ever”, said Liu Zhenmin, head of the UN’s Department for Economic and Social Affairs.

Acknowledging the current “critical moment” and its historic challenges, Mr. Liu looked forward to the next IGF in December 2021, when participants will gather – he hoped in person - in Katowice, Poland.

Strengthening Internet Governance

The Secretary-General praised the IGF for its “vital role in connecting the dots on the global digital map” but stressed the need to reach decision-makers.

He called for decisive and urgent action to strengthen the Forum “so that it can enhance its unique role in the digital cooperation architecture.”

The UN chief pointed to areas for improvement, such as increasing the Forum’s visibility, to a proposal for a high-level body that can translate its discussions into concrete impact.

“My Roadmap sets out a series of actions to this end, and I intend to move quickly on those that fall under my responsibility”, he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition

An agreement announced Tuesday paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history, a project that promises to reopen hundreds of miles of waterway along the Oregon-California border to salmon that are critical to tribes but have d...

Peru swears in new president after tumultuous week of protests

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday, voted for by Congress in an effort to return stability to a country that has seen deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last week. Saga...

Soccer-Giroud on target as France send Sweden into League B

Olivier Giroud bagged a double as he showed his worth for France again to help the world champions beat Sweden 4-2 at home in the Nations League on Tuesday.Giroud scored either side of Benjamin Pavards first-half strike as Les Bleus recover...

Persons living with disabilities ‘have very special abilities’, UN deputy chief tells young Ghanaians

Chatting with them at the James Town Caf, she was inspired by their thoughts and experiences, and delighted to see how they inspire hope in each other, despite the challenges they face When you are alone, look left and look right, and see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020