Zepp Z smartwatch with classic crown, 15-day battery life launched

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:02 IST
Huami's smart wearable brand Zepp has launched a new smartwatch, Zepp Z, that comes with a classic design, 15-day battery life and health tracking features like blood oxygen level and stress tracking and 24/7 heart-rate monitoring.

Zepp Z is available in the U.S. in a single option- Titanium body with a brown leather band- and is priced at USD349 (approx. Rs 25,900). It can be purchased via Zepp's official website.

Zepp Z: Features

Design and display

Zepp Z features a circular polished titanium alloy case and a special nanotech-coated touchscreen for enhanced resistance to scratches and fingerprints. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 100% NTSC wide color gamut and more than 50 watch faces to choose from.

The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Health and wellness tracking

The Zepp Z smartwatch supports all-day heart rate monitoring and sends abnormally elevated heart rate warnings. It can measure blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) level, monitors stress levels as well as sleep stages to improve sleep quality by providing a score and insights for improvement.

Further, the PAI health assessment system provides a simple and easy-to-read score to help users understand their biometrics. It converts the health data into intuitive single values after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics. The smartwatch also comes with 12 built-in professional workout modes including swimming, cycling, treadmill and walking.

Battery and others

Zepp Z's 340mAh battery lasts up to 15 days in the daily use mode and over 30 days in long battery life mode. The watch supports magnetic wireless charging that takes approximately 2.5 hours to fully charge the watch.

It has Alexa Built-in for voice command and interaction. When the watch is not connected to the smartphone, users can use a built-in offline voice assistant that supports 58 voice commands.

Connectivity

The Zepp Z supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and is equipped with GPS and GLONASS for precise location tracking. The watch is compatible with Android 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above and supports the Zepp app.

