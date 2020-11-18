Left Menu
New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:12 IST
New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members
The National Rifle Association will pay a $2.5 million civil fine and agreed to a five-year ban from doing insurance business in New York to resolve charges by a state regulator.

The settlement was announced on Wednesday by New York's Department of Financial Services. It had charged the NRA in February with offering insurance to members without a license, and concealing how it routinely kept some premiums for itself.

