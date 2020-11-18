Left Menu
Instagram is rolling a new feature - called Guides- to all its users, including those in India.

ANI | California | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:50 IST
Instagram rolls out new feature - Guides
Instagram logo. Image Credit: ANI

Instagram is rolling a new feature - called Guides- to all its users, including those in India. According to Mashable, Instagram Guides enables the creation of curated content that can be more easily discovered by users. With Guides, creators can create long-form content that can also feature Instagram posts and profiles. These guides can also be shared via hyperlinks and be accessed via the Web.

The photo-sharing platform with the new feature is opening up Guides to everyone and all sorts of content can be shared via Guides. Unlike posts and stories, the Guides format - which is very similar to a blog - is long-form and gives creators a new way to create and share content. Mashable reported the users can find Guides on Profile and these Guides can be shared across Instagram - stories, DMs, and even via a link in the bio. Instagram said that users may even find 'Product Guides' in Instagram Shop which will let users discover new products from people they do not follow yet.

Apart from Guides, Instagram has also announced a new update to Instagram Search. The users will now be able to even search for content using keywords. That is, search results will not just return names, usernames, hashtags, and locations; it will also return relevant content. (ANI)

