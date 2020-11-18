Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday relaunched its U.S. payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup Inc and 10 other institutions. The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores and money transfers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:15 IST
Google redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi
Representative Image Image Credit: Google doodle

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday relaunched its U.S. payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup Inc and 10 other institutions.

The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores and money transfers. But now users can transact with groups of people, search transactions, view analytics and explore cashback offers from merchants including Burger King and Target Corp . Google will receive a distribution fee for those promotions, opening a small new line of revenue for the advertising giant. Transactions will not affect the ads that users see on other Google services, it said.

The new functionality brings U.S. Google Pay up to par with its counterpart in India, where mobile payments are the norm, while escalating the global battle among tech companies, merchants and banks over consumers and their financial data. "Our goal is to be the all-in-one app that gives users more value and control out of their money," said Caesar Sengupta, who oversees Google's payment initiatives. Pay has more than 150 million monthly users spanning 30 countries.

Alibaba Group, Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and PayPal Holdings Inc also offer mobile wallets aiming to be hubs for shopping and banking, with the companies battling over security and other features. For instance, Google said its web search technology makes its app more useful for budgeting and sifting through transactions to spot granular categories such as "Mexican restaurants" or "T-shirts."

The new U.S. app works at over 100,000 restaurants, 30,000 gas stations and 400 cities' parking meters, Google said. Google first discussed adding banking accounts a year ago, but did not solicit customers for the service, dubbed Plex, until Wednesday. Partners such as Citi starting next year will activate checkings and savings accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance rules. The Citi Plex users will get free access to its network of 60,000 ATMs nationwide, the megabank said on Wednesday. The offering is Citi's first bundled savings and checking account.

"This collaboration gives us a platform to drive significant scale in our Retail Bank," said Citi's incoming Chief Executive Jane Fraser. The newest Plex partners include Green Dot Corp, Seattle Bank and The Harbor Bank of Maryland.

Sengupta said one goal was "to gamify saving and make it a lot more fun."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Apple, U.S. states reach $113 million settlement on iPhone throttling

Apple Inc will pay 113 million to settle allegations from 33 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices, state officials announced on Wednesday.The deal ...

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.The Communications Securit...

U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020