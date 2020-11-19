Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:17 IST
Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies. The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) signals intelligence agency said the programs posed the greatest strategic threat to Canada.

"State-sponsored cyber activity is generally the most sophisticated threat," CSE said in its second national cyber threat assessment. CSE's first study, released in 2018, mentioned foreign-based actors without identifying them. In July, Canada, Britain and the United States accused Russian-backed hackers of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine data.

China and Russia have repeatedly denied trying to break into other nations' critical infrastructure. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that Canada's claims were groundless and China is itself a victim of cyber attacks.

Canada's relations with China have soured notably over the last two years. "We certainly have a long history of noting behavior from China that isn't in accordance with what our expectations are," Scott Jones, head of cyber security at CSE, told reporters.

Jones did not answer directly when asked why the four nations had been named. CSE said it was very unlikely hackers would try to cause major damage or kill people in the absence of war.

But they "may target critical Canadian organizations to ... pre-position for future activities, or as a form of intimidation," it added. "State-sponsored actors are very likely attempting to develop the additional cyber capabilities required to disrupt the supply of electricity."

In 2019, Russian-associated actors probed U.S. and Canadian electricity utilities, it added. CSE said the threat of potential hacks was serious given how many people were relying on digital services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CSE is probing whether China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd can supply equipment for next-generation 5G networks. The United States and other close allies have moved to block Huawei, saying its gear could contain backdoors allowing access for spies.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INST Scientists develop injectable hydrogel from spirulina to heal wound in diabetic patients

An injectable hydrogel derived from spirulina can help accelerated wound repair in internal injuries and rapid healing in diabetic patients.Repeated dressing of diabetic wound badly affects its healing process while it is difficult to asses...

Delhi govt to hike fines for not wearing masks, increase beds for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive COVID-19 surge here. He also appeal...

UAE may withdraw from OPEC plus over tensions with Saudi Arabia, Russia

Abu Dhabi UAE, November 19 ANISputnik With tensions running high between the United Arab Emirates and its petroleum allies, Saudi Arabia and Russia, Abu Dhabi considers the idea of leaving OPEC plus, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Th...

Om Birla, other parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020