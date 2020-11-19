Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of the healthcare system, disrupting the continuity of healthcare delivery practices and patient access to high-quality medical care, Microsoft said in a statement. "Committed to address the most prevalent and persistent health and business challenges, Microsoft for HealthTech Startups aims to help entrepreneurs with technical support as well as resources for co-selling and co-building tech tools to achieve better outcomes across healthcare," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:04 IST
Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for health-tech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of the healthcare system, disrupting the continuity of healthcare delivery practices and patient access to high-quality medical care, Microsoft said in a statement.

"Committed to address the most prevalent and persistent health and business challenges, Microsoft for HealthTech Startups aims to help entrepreneurs with technical support as well as resources for co-selling and co-building tech tools to achieve better outcomes across healthcare," it added. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare enables startups to access a portfolio of released and new healthcare capabilities tailored to the unique requirements of health data in the cloud. "Being forced by the global pandemic to rethink how healthcare services across the world operate, startups in this industry are reimagining solutions for some of the most pressing healthcare challenges," Microsoft India Director – Startup Ecosystem Sangeeta Bavi said.

Technology innovation with advanced data and analytics capabilities is a critical enabler as trusted and reliable solutions are built at scale, Bavi added. "The Microsoft for Healthtech Startups program deepens our focus on specific industries and is aimed to accelerate the growth journeys of startups with the best tech enablement and business resources," she said.

Social Alpha has supported over 20 health-tech startups working across devices, diagnostics, treatment and access. The collaboration with Social Alpha will provide health-tech startups programmatic support through product innovation labs, sandbox pilots and structured incubation initiatives that offer knowledge services, bootcamps and masterclass sessions with mentors as well as tech and industry experts, the statement said.

As the startups accelerate, they receive access to go-to-market resources, ecosystem networking, angel networks and investor forums, it added.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail in illegal funding case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case. The court also ordered that Saeeds properties be confiscated.Accordi...

Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on 21st November 2020.This award will be another in the list of many other national and international...

India Data Centres Draw USD 396 Mn Investment in 2020 So Far - Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Data centre industry revenue grew 3X in last 6 years - from USD 386 mn in 2014 to USD 1.01 bn in 2019 At least USD 7 bn leveraged capital investment committed or in stages of being deployed Indias 126 t...

Book chronicles journey of historic guns in India

International arms expert Robert Elgood explores historic Indian firearms in a new book by focusing on the famed Jodhpur collection that includes the best Indian matchlocks, modern British and American sporting guns, shotguns, revolvers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020