Vivo announces OriginOS roll-out schedule; here are eligible devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:57 IST
Vivo on Wednesday unveiled the OriginOS, a new Android custom skin that will replace the existing FuntouchOS. The new custom skin focuses on three key aspects- design, smoothness, and convenience.

According to Vivo, the OriginOS prioritizes user interaction and achieves a 32% improvement in fluency. Talking about the design, the OriginOS' home screen adopts a new architecture system called Klotski grid that rearranges the main screen elements in square or rectangular widgets to be more tidy and efficient than in the past. Users can customize the visual and interactive methods as per their aesthetic needs.

The new Android skin also synchronizes the weather and environment changes with the real world. For instance, with 16 different sun scenes, users can clearly perceive the brightness, light and color temperature of the environment at different times, from sunrise to sunset.

Vivo has also revealed the rollout schedule for the eligible Vivo devices (China only) that will receive the update. The OriginOS public beta will be rolled out in three tiers, starting from January 2021. Here are the eligible Vivo devices and the OriginOS upgrade plan:

Before January 31, 2021

  • vivo NEX 3S
  • vivo X50 / X50 Pro / X50 Pro+
  • vivo S7
  • vivo iQOO 5 / iQOO 5 Pro
  • vivo iQOO 3
  • vivo iQOO / iQOO Pro
  • vivo iQOO Neo3

Before February 12, 2021

  • vivo NEX 3/vivo NEX 3 5G
  • vivo X30 Pro
  • vivo X30
  • vivo iQOO Neo
  • vivo iQOO Neo 855

Q2 2021

  • vivo X27 / X27 Pro
  • vivo S6
  • vivo S5
  • vivo S1 / S1 Pro
  • vivo Z6
  • vivo Z5x
  • vivo Z5i
  • vivo Z5
  • vivo iQOO Z1x
  • vivo iQOO Z1
  • vivo NEX Dual Display
  • vivo NEX S
  • vivo NEX A

