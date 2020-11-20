New features added to breakout rooms in Google Meet

Google has introduced new features to breakout rooms in Meet to improve user experience. Breakout rooms are used to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls in Google Meet.

Firstly, when in a breakout room, participants can ask for help and the moderator can see the request from the moderator panel and join the breakout room.

Secondly, the moderator can set up a timer for a breakout session and participants will see a banner to keep track of how much more time they have in the breakout room. When there are 30 seconds left, they will receive an alert so that they can wrap up the discussion and when time is up, participants will be prompted to go back to the video call's main room.

Thirdly, dial-in phone participants can now be assigned to breakout rooms and beginning next month, anonymous users will also be able to be added to breakout rooms. The new features are available to all users.

In addition, breakout rooms in Google Meet will now be available to more customers including Google Workspace, Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers, as well as G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education customers.

To recall, the breakout rooms in Google Meet was introduced late last month and at launch, it was available to G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. Moderators can create up to 100 breakout rooms in a call, thereafter, call participants will be randomly and equally distributed across the rooms.