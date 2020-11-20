Left Menu
Moto G 5G tipped to launch in India very soon

Updated: 20-11-2020 18:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

HIGHLIGHT

  • 6.7-inch FHD+ display
  • Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC
  • 48MP triple camera
  • 5,00mAh battery
  • 20W fast-charging

Motorola could soon launch a new smartphone, the Moto G 5G, in India, as tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav and Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

The Moto G 5G made its global debut in Europe earlier this month and the company had promised that the smartphone will be rolled out in selected countries including India in the coming weeks.

In Europe, the Moto G 5G is priced at EUR 299.99 (approx. Rs 26,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and EUR349.99 (approx. Rs 30,800) for the 6GB+128GB memory variant.

Moto G 5G: Specifications and features

The Moto G 5G boasts a 6.7-inch MaxVision FHD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR10. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

In terms of optics, the triple camera system on the phone includes a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge and supports 20W TurboPower fast-charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port.

