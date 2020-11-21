Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Powell says will return Treasury funds as programs set to lapse

Still, Powell acknowledged in a letter to Mnuchin that Treasury had "sole authority" over whether to let the programs continue, and that the Fed "will work out arrangements with you for returning the unused portions of the funds allocated to the CARES Act facilities in connection with their termination."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 03:35 IST
Fed's Powell says will return Treasury funds as programs set to lapse

Fed chair Jerome Powell said Friday he would return unused emergency funds to the U.S. Treasury, as requested by Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as part a decision to let a series of credit programs expire at the end of the year. The programs include loan programs for small businesses and cities set up under the CARES Act coronavirus response legislation.

Their withdrawal has been criticized by the Fed as premature. Still, Powell acknowledged in a letter to Mnuchin that Treasury had "sole authority" over whether to let the programs continue, and that the Fed "will work out arrangements with you for returning the unused portions of the funds allocated to the CARES Act facilities in connection with their termination."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, says spokesman

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantini...

Trump administration to add 4 more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist -sources

Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days. T...

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Braz...

Golf-Streb grabs second round lead at RSM Classic

Robert Streb overcame gusting winds to fire a spotless nine-under 63 to grab a two stroke lead after the second round of the RSM Classic on Friday. The 33-year-old American, who is gunning for his second win on the PGA Tour, birdied nine ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020