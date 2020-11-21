OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update rolling out to OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8 series. The latest open beta build for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro brings the November 2020 Android security patch as well as several fixes and optimizations.

Announcing the update on its official forums, OnePlus said that these builds are sometimes not as stable as the official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, users accept the potential risks.

Users currently running the latest Open Beta will receive this new build as an over-the-air (OTA) update. Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro:

System

Optimize the stability of the call

Optimized system power consumption

Optimized some UI display with Alarms

Optimized the user experience with a split-screen of apps

Fixed the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar

Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Fixed the lagging issue with the MX player

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Network

Fixed the low probability automatic disconnection issue with Wi-Fi

Earlier this month, OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update was rolled out to the OnePlus 8 series but it was soon rolled back after several users reported some issues including a full data wipe of their phones.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users who were on Open Beta 3 reported that the new update is leading to a full data wipe of their phones. Responding to the issue, OnePlus then said:

"It seems like some users are reporting receiving the Stable update over the Open Beta 3, leading to a full data wipe. Meanwhile, if you receive an update OTA, please double-confirm if it's an Open Beta update. If it isn't, please DO NOT install it. We strongly suggest you backup your key data via a cloud service, perform a full backup via OnePlus Switch, and transfer it to a computer or a USB drive for double insurance."