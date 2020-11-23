Left Menu
Paytm Postpaid users can now convert monthly bill into EMIs

With the new Bill EMI feature, the fintech giant aims to empower its consumers to purchase essentials without any budget constraints and pay back the amount in easy installments.

Updated: 23-11-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's leading digital financial services provider Paytm has introduced a new feature, Bill EMI, that will allow its Postpaid service users to convert their total monthly spendings into tailor-fit Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs), payable alongside nominal interest rates.

Paytm Postpaid users have the option to convert the Postpaid bill into flexible EMIs, within the first 7 days of the bill being generated. Also, there are multiple payment options like UPI, Debit card, and Net banking to repay the Postpaid bill which is provided to users every month.

With the new Bill EMI feature, the fintech giant aims to empower its consumers to purchase essentials without any budget constraints and pay back the amount in easy installments.

"Our postpaid service has emerged as an important payment option for our fellow citizens, especially during the festive season. We are humbled to see that our service is already being availed by over 7 million users, and we are on the way to cross the milestone of 15 million users by the end of the current financial year," said Bhavesh Gupta, CEO- Paytm Lending.

"We stay committed to expanding our partnership with all kinds of business segments across the country and offering a transparent and flexible payment option to our users," he added.

Paytm Postpaid service offers a credit limit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, which can be increased with timely repayments. From daily purchases of groceries and other home essentials from neighborhood Kirana stores to high-value shopping at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh and Haldiram, Paytm Postpaid services can be accessed across a large cross-section of the retail space.

Paytm is also in the process of integrating its postpaid service with over 2 lakh Paytm's Android POS devices that are powering shoppers to buy on credit and benefitting the retailers across the country.

