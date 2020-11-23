Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church

“We have one suspect in custody for last night's homicide,” the San Jose Police Department said in a Twitter post, adding that more details would be released later. The stabbings happened Sunday night at Grace Baptist Church, where police said on Twitter that no services were taking place.

PTI | Sanjose | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:08 IST
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings at California church
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of others at a California church that was being used as a homeless shelter, police said Monday. "We have one suspect in custody for last night's homicide," the San Jose Police Department said in a Twitter post, adding that more details would be released later.

The stabbings happened Sunday night at Grace Baptist Church, where police said on Twitter that no services were taking place. "Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold," the department tweeted. Authorities have not said how many people were wounded.

Video shown by news outlets near the church showed several ambulances and police cars, and police tape and traffic cones cordoning off the road. "Our hearts are torn for the victims and their loved ones in last night's horrific stabbing at Grace Baptist Church in Downtown -- we have lost two community members," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on social media. "We pray for the recovery of others seriously injured in that attack."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore, Saudi companies push Indian solar tariffs to record low

The Indian units of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Saudi Arabia-based Aljomaih Holding Co won government auctions to sell solar power for a record low of 2 rupees 0.0270 per kilo watt hour kWh, sources said. The tariff represen...

In COVID-hit Europe even St Nicholas told to keep distance at Christmas

With restrictions on family gatherings, instructions not to hug and a polite request to St Nicholas to keep your distance, Europe is preparing for its first COVID-19 Christmas.Governments across the continent, which accounts for a quarter o...

Children more willing to punish if wrongdoer is 'taught a lesson'

Many children are willing to make personal sacrifices to punish wrongdoers -- and even more so if they believe punishment will teach the transgressor a lesson, a new Yale study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour shows. Philosop...

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020