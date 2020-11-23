Niti CEO flags fake Facebook account
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said someone has opened a fake Facebook account in his name. "Someone has opened a fake account in my name & is sending out Requests. This is a case of impersonation. Request you not to respond and report it as a spam," Kant said in a Facebook post.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:53 IST
