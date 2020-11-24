Left Menu
Which Windows Internet Security Software protects you best and which slows down your workstation

To ensure that the anti-malware programs do not plague the user with false alarms, a false-positives test is included in the Real-World Protection Test.

Which Windows Internet Security Software protects you best and which slows down your workstation
AV-Comparatives released its Real-World Protection Test and Speed Impact Test 2020 Highest and lowest protection rates revealed for 17 popular consumer Internet Security Products on Windows 10 INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its 2020 H2 Consumer Real-World Protection Test. Popular anti-malware programs for Microsoft Windows 10 from 17 different vendors were put through their paces. Detailed Results: Real-World Protection Test July to October 2020 Performance (Speed-Impact) Test "Protecting the consumers' PC against cybercrime is an important task. Weddingphotos, documents, data must be protected. Alongside internet security software doing backups and updates is essential." - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives The tested products had to defend against over 750 recent and prevalent malicious programs, downloaded from the Internet and show if they slow down the Windows 10 machine. They were assigned one of four possible award categories, according to how well they performed in the test. From lowest to highest, the categories are: Tested, Standard, Advanced, and Advanced+.

The Consumer Real-World Protection Test checks each security product's ability to protect a PC against threats originating on the Internet. The tested products can use all of their protection mechanisms, such as URL blockers, reputation services, cloud signatures and behavioural detection. The Performance Test evaluates the impact of anti-virus software on system performance, as programs running in background – such as real time protection antivirus software – use some percentage of system resources. Taking these tests as reference, users can evaluate their anti-virus software in terms of system speed (system performance).

To ensure that the anti-malware programs do not plague the user with false alarms, a false-positives test is included in the Real-World Protection Test. This involves downloading and executing harmless program files, and browsing to harmless websites, to check if any of these are incorrectly identified as malicious. Products with above-average levels of false alarms have their award level downgraded. The Consumer Real-World Protection Test is part of AV-Comparatives' Main Test Series for consumer products. The Test Series also includes the Malware Protection Test and the Performance Test. The former checks the ability of antivirus products to protect against malicious files already on the system, or coming from an external drive or over the local area network. The Performance Test About AV-Comparatives AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognized official seal of approval for software performance.

