Left Menu
Development News Edition

Micromax IN Note 1 first sale today at 12 PM; price starts at Rs 10,999

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:28 IST
Micromax IN Note 1 first sale today at 12 PM; price starts at Rs 10,999

The Micromax IN Note 1 will go on its first-ever sale in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's official website.

Micromax IN Note 1 will be available in two memory configurations- the 4GB+64GB base model priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB+128GB storage variant for Rs 12,499. It will be offered in two color variants- Green and White.

Buyers can avail several benefits on Flipkart including 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,223/month.

Micromax IN Note 1: Specs and features

The Micromax IN Note 1 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor based on 12nm process technology. It is coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

In the camera department, Micromax IN Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with 4x digital zoom and a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, assisted by a 5MP wide-angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP Macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

IN Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging. It brings a pure Android OS experience with no ads and bloatware and Micromax promises 2 years of OS upgrades.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hooch deaths: Mayawati demands strict action against erring officials

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the loss of lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state and demanded stern action against those responsibleAt least five people died and several others were hospitalised a...

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroy' Ethiopia's 21st mechanised division

Forces battling Ethiopias federal government in the northern Tigray region completely destroyed the armys 21st mechanised division, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, Getachew Reda, said on Tuesday.A government spokesman did not return call...

Goa govt issues Rs 156-cr demand notice to JSW Steel

The Goa government has issued a demand notice to JSW Steel Ltd, handling coal at Mormugao Port Trust MPT, to pay Rs 156.34 crore in the form of Goa Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess, within a fortnight, for transportation of coal. In a dem...

SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

SC rejects sacked BSF jawans plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020