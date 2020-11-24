Micromax IN Note 1 first sale today at 12 PM; price starts at Rs 10,999

The Micromax IN Note 1 will go on its first-ever sale in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's official website.

Micromax IN Note 1 will be available in two memory configurations- the 4GB+64GB base model priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB+128GB storage variant for Rs 12,499. It will be offered in two color variants- Green and White.

Buyers can avail several benefits on Flipkart including 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,223/month.

Micromax IN Note 1: Specs and features

The Micromax IN Note 1 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor based on 12nm process technology. It is coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

In the camera department, Micromax IN Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with 4x digital zoom and a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, assisted by a 5MP wide-angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP Macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

IN Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging. It brings a pure Android OS experience with no ads and bloatware and Micromax promises 2 years of OS upgrades.