Moto E7 goes official with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 48MP dual-camera

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:03 IST
Moto E7 goes official with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 48MP dual-camera
Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

The Moto E7 has gone official as Motorola's latest budget smartphone and the successor to the Moto E6. The phone comes with an HD+ display, 48MP dual-camera and a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery.

The Moto E7 will be available in select European countries starting from EUR119.99 (approx. Rs 10,600) and in Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Satin Coral shades. It will also expand to select countries in Latin America, the Middle East & Asia in the coming weeks.

Motorola hasn't revealed the exact availability and pricing details for other regions.

Specifications

The Moto E7 boasts a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint reader is placed within the iconic batwing logo on the back of the device and there is a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Under the hood, it is equipped with the Mediatek Helio G25 octa-core 2.0 GHz processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with the option to expand it up to 512GB via microSD. The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge and supports 10W fast charging.

Coming to the camera department, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapped housed in the waterdrop notch. On the back, the dual-camera array comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision mode, assisted by a dedicated Macro Vision camera and a LED flash.

The Moto E7 boots Android 10 OS.

