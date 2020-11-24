Left Menu
Govt blocks 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard

India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce app AliExpress, in a fresh wave of web sanctions amid its border standoff with China. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IT ministry said the government issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:58 IST
Govt blocks 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard

India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce app AliExpress, in a fresh wave of web sanctions amid its border standoff with China. The banned applications, which include a few dating apps, were a threat to the "sovereignty and integrity of India", an official statement said. The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, the release said. Earlier on June 29 this year, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, another 118 apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These apps included popular gaming app PUBG, TikTok, UC Browser, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun. The ban had come in the backdrop of border tensions with China in Ladakh. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IT ministry said the government issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. "This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the release said. The latest list of 43 mobile apps include AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard (Business Card Reader), Snack Video, and several dating apps such as WeDate, Chinese Social, TrulyChinese, ChinaLove, DateMyAge, FlirtWish and Guys Only Dating. Other apps that have been blocked include Tubit, WeWorkChina, First Love Live, Rela, Cashier Wallet, Jellipop Match, Munchkin Match and Happy Fish.

