OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.

The new update fixes the small probability flashback issue with the Phone app and updates the OnePlus 7T's Android security patch to November 2020 and GMS package to August 2020.

Here's the full official changelog for the latest update:

System

Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches

Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Fixed small probability flashback issue with the Phone app

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 7T: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Qualcomm AI Engine and Adreno 640 GPU.

It offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage. The device is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T a triple rear camera array that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view and a 12MP Telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 7T is priced starting Rs 34,999 in India.