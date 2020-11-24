Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:59 IST
OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.

The new update fixes the small probability flashback issue with the Phone app and updates the OnePlus 7T's Android security patch to November 2020 and GMS package to August 2020.

Here's the full official changelog for the latest update:

System

  • Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.08
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
  • Fixed small probability flashback issue with the Phone app

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 7T: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Qualcomm AI Engine and Adreno 640 GPU.

It offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage. The device is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T a triple rear camera array that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view and a 12MP Telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 7T is priced starting Rs 34,999 in India.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys reserv...

Man who eloped with minor 3 years ago arrested

A youth who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl three years ago and is now the father of a two-year-old boy has been arrested by the CBI on charges of kidnapping. He was arrested from Rajpura in Punjab where he had settled with the...

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020