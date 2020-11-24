Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imposed financial disincentives on telcos for not stopping unsolicited com communications:TRAI to HC

Financial disincentive of Rs 30 crore for failure to curb UCC on its network in April, May and June was imposed on state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) along with an additional Rs 10 lakh for non compliance of Code of Practices, TRAI has told the high court. It has further said that financial disincentives to the tune of Rs 1.33 crore, Rs 1.82 crore, Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 14.99 lakh were imposed on Airtel, Vodafone, Quadrant Televentures and Reliance Jio, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:07 IST
Imposed financial disincentives on telcos for not stopping unsolicited com communications:TRAI to HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telecom regulator TRAI has told the Delhi High Court that it has imposed financial disincentives ranging from Rs 34,000 to Rs 30 crore on telecom companies like BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone for not preventing unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) over their networks between April to June 2020. Financial disincentive of Rs 30 crore for failure to curb UCC on its network in April, May and June was imposed on state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) along with an additional Rs 10 lakh for non compliance of Code of Practices, TRAI has told the high court.

It has further said that financial disincentives to the tune of Rs 1.33 crore, Rs 1.82 crore, Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 14.99 lakh were imposed on Airtel, Vodafone, Quadrant Televentures and Reliance Jio, respectively. It has said that these amounts have to be deposited with it by the companies within 20 days from November 23 when the orders were passed.

The submission by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) came pursuant to the court's direction in September to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of UCCs. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan had given it eight weeks time to take action and had warned that failure to do so could lead to imposition of cost on it.

The court's direction had come while hearing a plea by One97 Communications Ltd, which runs online payment platform Paytm, alleging that telecom operators are not blocking "phishing" activities over various mobile networks. Phishing is a cyber crime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of a organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords In its affidavit filed pursuant to the court's direction, TRAI has said that financial disincentives of Rs 1.73 lakh, Rs 15.01 lakh and Rs 34,000 have been imposed on Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd, Tata Teleservices Ltd and V-Con Mobile and Infra Pvt Ltd, respectively.

TRAI has said that initially show cause notices were issued to the telecom companies for failure to meet laid down benchmarks and curb UCCs and after completion of due process the financial disincentives were imposed on them. It has also said that according to the monthly performance monitoring reports submitted by the telecom companies, they have taken action against unregistered telemarketers in accordance with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018, which was notified by the TRAI to curb problem of UCCs, TRAI has said that according to the performance monitoring reports, the access providers have imposed usage cap in more than 1.9 lakh cases during investigation of complaints and thereafter, warning notices were issued in 1.15 lakh cases, usage caps were imposed in around 77,000 cases and 17,000 connections were disconnected.

Besides that more than 2.23 lakh headers of various principal entities have been registered till November 23. Examples of some registered headers are -- Paytm, PYTM, PTM, IPAYTN, PYTKYC Paytm had earlier told the court that unregistered players are operating on a large scale leading to frauds to the tune of Rs 1-2 crore being committed against its customers every month.

Paytm, in its plea filed through advocate Karuna Nandy, has claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by the phishing activities over the mobile networks and the failure of the telecom companies to prevent the same has "caused financial and reputational loss" to it for which it has sought damages of Rs 100 crore from them. Paytm has contended that the telecom majors are violating their obligations under the TCCCPR 2018.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two blasts kill 17 in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province

As many as 17 people have been killed and more than 50 people were injured in two explosions in Afghanistans Bamiyan city, which is one of the most secure provinces, on Tuesday. Citing local officials, TOLO News reported that the explosions...

Storm influenced rain leads to traffic congestion, inundation

Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm Nivar. The government, meanwhile, said following better storage in citys reserv...

Man who eloped with minor 3 years ago arrested

A youth who had allegedly eloped with a 16-year-old girl three years ago and is now the father of a two-year-old boy has been arrested by the CBI on charges of kidnapping. He was arrested from Rajpura in Punjab where he had settled with the...

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020