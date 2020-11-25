Left Menu
Development News Edition

New update brings November security patch to OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:13 IST
New update brings November security patch to OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

After the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have also started receiving a new software update that brings the November 2020 security patch to both the devices.

The OxygenOS 10.3.7 update is rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 in India and globally and will soon roll out to European models as OxygenOS 10.0.10. The latest update also updates the phones' GMS package to 2020.08 and fixes the small probability flashback issue with the Phone app.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update:

System

  • Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.08
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
  • Fixed small probability flashback issue with the Phone app

As usual, the over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in stages, therefore, it will be received by a limited number of users now and will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

If you haven't received the latest OTA update on your OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-World scrambles for vaccine deals as COVID infections near 60 million

Countries around the world are scrambling to finalise vaccine deals as the global number of coronavirus infections approached 60 million on Wednesday, scientists urged caution and U.S. officials pleaded with Americans to stay home over Than...

Cricket-India's Rahul hopes to hold on to dual roles with World Cups in mind

KL Rahul is enjoying his wicketkeeper-batsman role in Indias limited-overs squad and wants to hold on to the job with three World Cups looming in the next three years. Part-time stumper Rahul kept wickets during Indias one-day series in New...

EU must accept reality to move fisheries talks forward, says UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the European Union needed to accept the reality that Britain must control access to its waters if the two were to make progress in Brexit talks on fisheries.Our position on fish hasnt c...

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to intensify into 'very severe'

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours, said the Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday afternoon. Giving the update on the present position of the cyclone, S B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020