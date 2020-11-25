New update brings November security patch to OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro

After the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro have also started receiving a new software update that brings the November 2020 security patch to both the devices.

The OxygenOS 10.3.7 update is rolling out to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 in India and globally and will soon roll out to European models as OxygenOS 10.0.10. The latest update also updates the phones' GMS package to 2020.08 and fixes the small probability flashback issue with the Phone app.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update:

System

Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches

Updated GMS package to 2020.08

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11

Fixed small probability flashback issue with the Phone app

As usual, the over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in stages, therefore, it will be received by a limited number of users now and will have a broader rollout in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

If you haven't received the latest OTA update on your OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro yet, check it manually by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.