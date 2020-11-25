Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla issues two recalls covering 9,500 U.S. vehicles - NHTSA

If they fail, Tesla will apply primer to remedy the condition. The other recall covers 401 2020 model year Tesla Model Y vehicles with bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle that may not have been properly tightened.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:47 IST
Tesla issues two recalls covering 9,500 U.S. vehicles - NHTSA

Tesla Inc is issuing two recalls covering about 9,500 vehicles for roof trim that may separate and bolts that may not have been properly tightened.

The larger recall covers 9,136 Model X cars from the 2016 model year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2020/RCLRPT-20V710-9316.PDF on Wednesday. NHTSA said the front and spine cosmetic roof trim may have been adhered without first using primer, and one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle while it is being driven.

Tesla said in documents filed with the agency it learned in September of an event involving a 2016 Model X that prompted a company investigation into the root cause and frequency of the condition that could create a road hazard for motorists behind the vehicle. Tesla will inspect the recalled vehicles and apply a retention test. If they fail, Tesla will apply primer to remedy the condition.

The other recall covers 401 2020 model year Tesla Model Y vehicles with bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle that may not have been properly tightened. Due to the inadequate tightening, NHTSA said the upper control arm could detach from the steering knuckle. Tesla said it recently learned of three vehicle repairs where the upper control arm had separated.

It said vehicles would be inspected for proper torque and if necessary, would be adjusted. Tesla said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries tied to either recall.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lt General Harpal Singh appointednext Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh has been appointed as the next Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army on Wednesday. Lt General Singh is currently the Director-General of Border Roads Organisation and would take over his new appointment on Dec...

7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

At least seven people died after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people hit rocks close to a small port on the Canary Island of Lanzarote, Spanish rescue services said Wednesday. The boat was one of 12 intercepted in the islands waters...

ANALYSIS-Norway hikes cash for rainforests, seeking corporate help to slow losses

By Alister Doyle OSLO, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Norway is doubling the price it guarantees developing nations to keep their tropical forests standing, in a step to slow catastrophic losses and encourage big companies to invest fa...

SC asks Centre to apprise it about status of women Army officers regarding permanent commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre, the individual status of 615 serving Short Service Commission SSC women officers in Indian Army, out of whom 422 have been found fit on merit for the grant of permanent commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020