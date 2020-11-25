Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans new rules giving Europeans more control of data

The EU's executive Commission on Wednesday proposed new rules on the handling of data that would aim to give people, businesses and government bodies the confidence to share their information in a European data market. The proposed legislation would would spell out how industrial and government data - normally off limits because of intellectual property rights, commercial confidentiality or privacy rights - could be shared to help society or boost the economy.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:03 IST
EU plans new rules giving Europeans more control of data

The European Union is laying out new standards for data giving Europeans more control over their personal information as it seeks to counter the power of US and Chinese tech companies. The EU's executive Commission on Wednesday proposed new rules on the handling of data that would aim to give people, businesses and government bodies the confidence to share their information in a European data market.

The proposed legislation would would spell out how industrial and government data - normally off limits because of intellectual property rights, commercial confidentiality or privacy rights - could be shared to help society or boost the economy. The bloc's strict privacy rules would still apply, with mechanisms in place to preserve confidentiality or anonymity. The aim is to drive innovation in areas such as health care or climate change by allowing data to be more easily shared with companies or researchers.

Individuals could choose to donate their data for altruistic reasons - for example, a person with a rare disease providing their health information to medical researchers. Or people could allow access for a fee or use of a service. The new rules could pose a challenge to big tech companies like Google and Facebook that currently make billions in revenue by using data to sell ads and other services. The proposal, known as the Digital Governance Act, calls for raising trust in data sharing by setting up a new system involving neutral and trustworthy middlemen who act as brokers of pools of data.

Europeans would be able to get more control of their data through “personal data spaces” that have tools and services that let them decide who can access their data and for what purpose. “The framework offers an alternative model to the current data handling practices offered by big tech platforms," the EU's Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a press briefing in Brussels.

Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, said the regulations would help Europe become the world's No. 1 "data continent." “With the ever-growing role of industrial data in our economy, Europe needs an open yet sovereign Single Market for data,” he said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6,159 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 6,159 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, 4,844 recoveries and 65 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total count of cases in the s...

JNU to hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture from January 12 every year, the university said.According to a press note, Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival w...

Trading in LVB shares to be suspended from Thursday, says NSE

Following the Union Cabinets approval for the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank in India, the National Stock Exchange NSE said the banks share trading will be suspend...

Will not allow 'love-jihad' in MP, says CM Chouhan

Following in the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh government, Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called Love Jihad-related offences, in its new ordinance. While addressing a public rally in Umaria d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020