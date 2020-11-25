ISL and Sportradar renews integrity partnership

The cash-rich Indian Super League and Sportradar, provider of sports integrity solutions and sports data products, have renewed their integrity partnership, which has been there since 2016

As per the agreement with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor all matches using the proven and advanced Fraud Detection System (FDS) that identifies betting-related manipulation in sport. This is possible due to the FDS's sophisticated algorithms, constantly maintained database of data and expert analysts which are leveraged to detect match-fixing

Sportradar will also provide the ISL with access, as needed, to its cutting edge and specialist Intelligence and Investigation Services (I&I).