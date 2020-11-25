Google Pay's old application, website to lose payment features in America in January

Google on Tuesday (local time) said that its payments application Google Pay's iOS, and Android applications along with its website version are set to lose their payment features in America. According to the Verge, applications will only work till December and will lose their features in January in America.

As per a Google support document quoted by The Verge, the old apps will not be able to send or receive payments or withdraw money soon. Alternatively, a notice on the website of the payments service also said that it will also lose the feature of sending and receiving peer-to-peer payments. (ANI)

