Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Pay's old application, website to lose payment features in America in January

Google on Tuesday (local time) said that its payments application Google Pay's iOS, and Android applications along with its website version are set to lose their payment features in America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:13 IST
Google Pay's old application, website to lose payment features in America in January
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Google on Tuesday (local time) said that its payments application Google Pay's iOS, and Android applications along with its website version are set to lose their payment features in America. According to the Verge, applications will only work till December and will lose their features in January in America.

As per a Google support document quoted by The Verge, the old apps will not be able to send or receive payments or withdraw money soon. Alternatively, a notice on the website of the payments service also said that it will also lose the feature of sending and receiving peer-to-peer payments. (ANI)

Also Read: Android 11 work profile now allows viewing personal, work calendars together

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian minister named as suspect in lobster export corruption probe

Indonesias fisheries minister was charged with bribery on Wednesday by the countrys anti-graft agency after simultaneous raids as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the export of baby lobsters. Maritime and Fisheries Minist...

6,159 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 6,159 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, 4,844 recoveries and 65 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total count of cases in the s...

JNU to hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture from January 12 every year, the university said.According to a press note, Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival w...

Trading in LVB shares to be suspended from Thursday, says NSE

Following the Union Cabinets approval for the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank in India, the National Stock Exchange NSE said the banks share trading will be suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020