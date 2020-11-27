Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd working with cyber agency after 'disruptive' attack

Manchester United have conducted forensic investigations following a cyber attack on the Premier League club's systems and are working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to assess the damage.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:21 IST
Soccer-Man Utd working with cyber agency after 'disruptive' attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United have conducted forensic investigations following a cyber attack on the Premier League club's systems and are working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to assess the damage. United said last week they had experienced a cyber attack and had shut down affected systems to protect data, though club media channels, including the website and mobile app, were unaffected.

"The NCSC is aware of an incident affecting Manchester United Football Club and we are working with the organisation and partners to understand impact," a spokesperson for the security agency was quoted as saying by British media. United said the attack had not impacted matchday operations.

"Following the recent cyberattack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations," United said in a statement. "This attack was by nature disruptive, but we are not aware of any fan data being compromised. Critical systems required for matches at Old Trafford remained secure and games have gone ahead as normal."

The club said it would not comment on those responsible for the attack. United face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extremely pained by death of people in Rajkot hospital fire: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affectedFive coronavirus patients were killed after ...

Munier Chowdhury: Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Happy Birthday Munier ChowdhuryGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Munier Chowdhury on his 95th birthday. Munier Chowdhury was a renowned Bangladeshi playwright, educator, linguist, literary critic, stage actor, and political activ...

ISL 7: Disappointed that Kerala Blasters didn't have two more points, says coach Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed not to have got all three points after the Kochi-based club had dominated the proceedings in the first half against NorthEast United on Thursday. Goals from Sergio Cidoncha 5 and Ga...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Denmarks Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movieDanish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the Fantastic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020