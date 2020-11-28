Left Menu
Fourth edition of UEF World Summit to be held from Dec 4

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The fourth edition of United Economic Forum World Summit along with Trade Expo is scheduled to be held from December 4. The three-day event would see participation of more than 80 speakers from 30 countries, organisers said on Saturday.

The summit to be held online would be on the theme -- 'Imagine-Impact-Inspire', UEF President Ahmed A R Buhari said. "This is our fourth edition of the mega event of UEF but the first virtual meet. Tremendous efforts have gone into making this summit truly global," Buhari said.

The conference would provide a platform for entrepreneurs, companies, educationist and policy makers to connect globally and engage in a virtual platform. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has agreed to inaugurate the event, he said.

Over 6,000 delegates are expected to participate in the event. Various plenary sessions on the topic "entrepreneurship: from idea to growth", "Tamil Nadu- the land of opportunities", "re-imagining the restaurant business for the new normal", "COVID-19 and the travel industry" have been planned.

