Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

Also Read: South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narsingh tests positive for COVID on return to mat

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav, gearing up for his first international event after serving a four-year ban, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday along with Greco-Roman grappler Gurpreet Singh. Narsingh is scheduled to take ...

France begins to gradually ease coronavirus-related restrictions

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik The first stage of relaxing measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in France entered into force on Saturday, with stores and hairdressers resuming operations, as the European country sees a significant d...

51.76 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase of J-K's DDC polls

Polling for 43 constituencies in the first phase of eight-phased District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded with 51.76 per cent voter turnout, an election official said on Saturday. A total of 43 constituencie...

Eight killed in rains in AP over last three days

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI Eight people were killed in floods caused by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh in the last three days, the state government said on Saturday. While six people died in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020